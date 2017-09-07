loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLC 200 AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Auto

£28,445
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLC Trim: 200 AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7423 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Iridium Silver Metallic

Panoramic glass vario sunroof,Garmin Map Pilot navigation system with SD card,touchpad and voice control,Parktronic - front/rear,Airscarf - neck level heating,Heated front seats,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Cupholders in centre console and bottle holder in passenger footwell

  • Ad ID
    312468
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLC
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7423 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Mercedes-Benz of Bristol
BS107UB,
United Kingdom

