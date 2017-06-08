Mercedes SL65 AMG

loading Loading please wait....
2004 SL65 AMG 21,000 miles Finished in Tansanite blue metallic with orion grey leather interior. Factory specification includes, Command satellite navigation, climate control, multi-contour seats adjustable lumbar support and pulse function, cruise control, electric heated seats with driver & passenger memory, front & rear parking sensors, rain sensing wipers, electric folding mirrors, multi-function steering wheel, BOSE sound with 6 CD changer, electric adjustable steering column, bi-zenon headlamps, 19″split-rim AMG alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, active body control, designo alcantara headlining. Comes with all handbooks, spare keys and tools. There is a comprehensive file of receipts and the original service booklet has 6 M-B main dealer stamps. We are very proud to offer another one of these 604BHP V12 Bi-Turbo monsters. A very rare car with extremely low mileage.

  • Ad ID
    403286
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL65
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
121 Lichfield Street, Fazeley
Tamworth, B78 3QE, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

