Mercedes SL65 AMG

2004 SL65 AMG 21,000 miles Finished in Tansanite blue metallic with orion grey leather interior. Factory specification includes, Command satellite navigation, climate control, multi-contour seats adjustable lumbar support and pulse function, cruise control, electric heated seats with driver & passenger memory, front & rear parking sensors, rain sensing wipers, electric folding mirrors, multi-function steering wheel, BOSE sound with 6 CD changer, electric adjustable steering column, bi-zenon headlamps, 19″split-rim AMG alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, active body control, designo alcantara headlining. Comes with all handbooks, spare keys and tools. There is a comprehensive file of receipts and the original service booklet has 6 M-B main dealer stamps. We are very proud to offer another one of these 604BHP V12 Bi-Turbo monsters. A very rare car with extremely low mileage.