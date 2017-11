car description

Specification MAKE Mercedes-Benz MODEL SL63 Performance Pack COLOUR Obsidian Black Metallic YEAR 2009/09 MILEAGE 39300 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Mercedes-Benz SL63 Performance Pack. Finished in Obsidian Black with Black Leather. (Full Mercedes-Benz Main Dealer Service History). STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Electric Windows, Fabric Windstop, Multi-Contour Front Seats, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, COMAND Navigation System with Integrated 6 Disc CD Player, Luxury Automatic Climate Control, BI-Xenon Headlights, 19" AMG 5 Twin Spoke Alloys painted Titanium, Heated Front Seats, Electrically Adjustable Memory Driver and Passenger Seats. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Performance Package, Parktronic Front and Rear, Telephone Pre Wiring with Hands-Free Facility, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, DAB Radio, Burr Walnut Wood Trim. TRANSMISSION 7 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 6208 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 525 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 330 WARRANTY Supplied with our 12 Month Warranty. PRICE £36,850 Share this car Interested in vehicle × INTERESTED IN VEHICLE