Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Convertible 5.5 MCT

The new Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG further enhances their range topping high-performance roadster with updated technology and expressive design. The front section features a completely new design, with a radiator grille, which broadens out towards the bottom and the A-wing front spoiler. The stylish light signature and the highly comprehensive scope of standard equipment and appointments underscore the high quality impression. The engine sets the benchmark in the high performance roadster segment. The 5.5-litre V8 bi-turbo engine generates an output of 577 bhp and peak torque of 900 Newton meters. These impressive numbers propel the car from 0-62 mph in just 4.2 seconds. Outstanding performance, impressive driving characteristics and the expressive, stylishly honed design are the hallmarks of the new Mercedes-AMG SL 63. The technical highlights include the sports suspension based on Active Body Control, the rear-axle differential lock that now features as standard, the even more responsive AMG Speedshift MCT 7-speed sports transmission and the five AMG Dynamic Select driving programs.

The 1 owner Mercedes-Benz SL63 here at Hofmann’s of Henley is a 2016 “66 Plate” supplied new by Looker