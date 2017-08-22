19"/20" 10 Spoke Design Matt Black AMG Alloys, Harman Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Reversing Camera With Guidance Lines, Electric Wind Deflector, AMG Performance Steering Wheel In Nappa Leather/Dinamica, Airscarf Neck Level Heating, Cup Holder, Red Brake Calipers, UK Supplied, Fantastic Example!
AMG Carbon Fibre Trim, COMAND Online, Live Traffic Information, Speed Limit Assist, Media Interface, Luxury Automatic Climate Control, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Panoramic Vario Roof, Adaptive High Beam Assist, Active Park Assist Including Parktronic, Mercedes Benz Emergency Call System, Black Roof Liner, Obsidian Black Metallic, Porcelain Nappa Leather, Multi Contour Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Magic Vision Control, Ambient Lighting, Analogue Clock In Centre Of Dashboard, Auto Dimming Rear View & Drivers Exterior Mirror, AMG MCT 7 Speed Automatic, AMG Rear Axle Limited Slip Differential Lock, Active Body Control (ABC) Suspension System, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Intelligent Light System, Adaptive Brake Lights, Automatic Child Seat Recognition, AMG Door Sill Panels In Brushed Stainless Steel With White Illumination, AMG Floor Mats, AMG Spoiler Lip On Boot Lid
romans international 2016 mercedes sl63 amg black 7-speed alloy-wheels carbon heated-seats leather metallic fast german petrol sl-class
