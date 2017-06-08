Mercedes SL600

car description

1995 SL600 Automatic Finished in brilliant silver with black leather interior. 66,300 miles from new. Very highly specified with climate control, cruise control, black soft-top, factory hard-top, electric seats with driver and passenger memory, electric adjustable steering column, orthopaedic drivers seat, auto-dimming mirror, driver and passenger airbags, wind-deflector, infa-red locking, M-B exquisite Radio with 6CD changer, 8-hole alloy wheels. These flagship V12 R129’s really are special vehicles which were sold in the UK in very small numbers. They are finished off with exquisite details not seen on lesser examples such as exclusive leather (which includes stitched leather to the dashboard & other ares that are usually plastic) and extended walnut on the centre console, which just adds an extra feel of quality to these already superb motor cars. The M120 48-valve DOHC V12 engine produces a staggering 389BHP in the SL600 and subsequently was used in the Pagani Zonda supercar. Supplied new on 27th February 1995 by Brunswick Croyden Ltd to a local Mr P Lloyd and registered on his cherished number 33PL. The purchase invoice is on file and shows that Mr Lloyd paid £104,944.48. Afte