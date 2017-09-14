loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes SL55 AMG ON SALE NOW

£29,995
Mercedes SL55 AMG presented in Tansanite Blue comes with a full Mercedes history and the following specification; black leather, electric heated seats with memory, multi-function leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, radio with CD changer, navigation, Bose sound, cruise control, power fold exterior mirrors, automatic dimming rear view mirror, massaging seats, automatic Xenon headlights, electric wind deflector and 18" AMG alloy wheels with silver calipers. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Body: Convertible Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 36,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2007 (07) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 5.4 Finished in: Tansanite Blue

  • Ad ID
    324408
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL55
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

