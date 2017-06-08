Mercedes SL55 AMG

loading Loading please wait....
2007 SL55 AMG 23,600 miles Finished in obsidian black with orion grey leather interior Factory specification includes Command satellite navigation, panoramic glass roof, climate control, cruise control, multi-contour seats with adjustable lumbar support and pulse function, BOSE sound with 6 CD changer, electric heated seats with driver & passenger memory, multi-function steering wheel, front & rear parking sensors, carbon interior trim, 19″ 5-spoke AMG alloy wheels, bi-zenon headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, active body control, automatic headlamps, electric folding mirrors, electric adjustable steering column. Accompanied by a comprehensive history file which includes service invoices and old MOT certificates. Comes with all original handbooks, tools and spare keys. A face-lift car which features the 7 speed paddle-shift gearbox and 517BHP engine.

  Ad ID
    403287
  Ad type
    For sale
  Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL55
  Mileage
    23600 mi
121 Lichfield Street, Fazeley
Tamworth, B78 3QE, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

