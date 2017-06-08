2007 SL55 AMG 23,600 miles Finished in obsidian black with orion grey leather interior Factory specification includes Command satellite navigation, panoramic glass roof, climate control, cruise control, multi-contour seats with adjustable lumbar support and pulse function, BOSE sound with 6 CD changer, electric heated seats with driver & passenger memory, multi-function steering wheel, front & rear parking sensors, carbon interior trim, 19″ 5-spoke AMG alloy wheels, bi-zenon headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, active body control, automatic headlamps, electric folding mirrors, electric adjustable steering column. Accompanied by a comprehensive history file which includes service invoices and old MOT certificates. Comes with all original handbooks, tools and spare keys. A face-lift car which features the 7 speed paddle-shift gearbox and 517BHP engine.
mercedes sl55 amg 7-speed alloy-wheels bose carbon cruise-control heated-seats leather parking-sensor sat-nav fast german petrol sl-class convertible sportscar
121 Lichfield Street, Fazeley
Tamworth, B78 3QE, Staffordshire
United Kingdom