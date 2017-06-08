loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes SL55 AMG F1

SL55 AMG F1 Performance Pack Finished in Brilliant Silver with red leather 20,900 miles from new Massive factory specification includes Command navigation, climate control, panoramic glass roof, keyless-go, TV tuner, electric seats with driver & passenger memory, electric adjustable lumbar support with pulsing massage function, 19″ split-rim alloy wheels, mobile phone prep, bi-xenon headlamps, BOSE sound package, 6-disc CD autochanger, linguatronic, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps. Supplied new by JCT600 Mercedes-Benz of Doncaster and first registered on 10th March 2004. We are extremely proud to offer another very low mileage example of the desirable SL55 AMG with F1 AMG Performance Package.

  • Ad ID
    403285
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL55
  • Mileage
    20900 mi
POA

121 Lichfield Street, Fazeley
Tamworth, B78 3QE, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

