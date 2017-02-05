2005 SL55 AMG Performance Pack Finished in obsidian black metallic with anthracite leather 27,000 miles. Massive factory specification includes Command navigation, climate control, panoramic glass roof, keyless-go, TV tuner, electric seats with driver & passenger memory, electric adjustable lumbar support with pulsing massage function, 19″ split-rim alloy wheels, mobile phone prep, garage door opener, bi-xenon headlamps, BOSE sound package, 6-disc CD autochanger, linguatronic, rain singing wipers, automatic headlamps. A very low mileage example of the desirable SL55 AMG with 517BHP AMG Performance Package. A very rare car indeed.
mercedes sl55 amg f1 alloy-wheels bose leather metallic sat-nav television xenon fast german petrol sl-class convertible sportscar
121 Lichfield Street, Fazeley
Tamworth, B78 3QE, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
