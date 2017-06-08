Mercedes SL500 Sliver Arrow

loading Loading please wait....
2001 SL500 Silver Arrow 17,500 miles from new Finished in 777 silver arrow metallic (exclusive to this model), duo-tone anthracite and silver leather with silver stitching, black electric soft top. Specification includes panoramic glass hard top, climate control, cruise control, xenon headlamps, electric seats with driver & passenger memory function, remote central locking, AMG body-kit, 18″split rim alloy wheels, SRS side airbags, M-B Audio 30 radio with 6CD multiplay, rain-sensing wipers, electric adjustable steering column, illuminating vanity, mirrors, draught-stop with chrome surround. Number 71 of only 100 UK RHD examples produced. Comes complete with original handbooks, service book, spare keys, a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Sir Stirling Moss and even a 1:18 scale model of the Mercedes W196 raced by Sir Sterling Moss. Just serviced by our local M-B main agent and fitted with 4 new Dunlop tyres. A very rare collector car with very low mileage.

  • Ad ID
    403283
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > Sl500
  • Mileage
    17500 mi
121 Lichfield Street, Fazeley
Tamworth, B78 3QE, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

