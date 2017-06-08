Mercedes SL350 Reserved

car description

Mercedes SL350 presented in Magnetite Black comes with a full Mercedes and specialist history and the following specification; black leather with contrast stitch, electric heated seats with memory, multi-function leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, navigation, bluetooth phone connectivity, radio with CD changer, cruise control, wind deflector, front and rear park assist, automatic Xenon headlights with rain sensor, automatic dimming rear view mirror, power fold exterior mirrors, AMG Sports Package, and 19" AMG double spoke alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Convertible Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 24,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2011 (61) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 3.5 Finished in: Magnetite Black