MERCEDES-BENZ SL350 2004.

£14,995
Tellur Diamond Silver with grey hide interior. Nashira staggered 18 inch alloy wheels. Two owners. 31,000 miles from new. Full main agent and world renowned Mercedes-Benz specialist service history. Command, Parktronic, telephone pre-wire, CD changer and Aluminium centre console, plus other usual refinements. £14,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310930
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > Sl350
  • Year
    2004
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
Hurst Park Automobiles Ltd. 157/169 Walton Road
East Molesey, KT8 0DX, Surrey
United Kingdom

