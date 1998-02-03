MERCEDES-BENZ SL350 2004.

Tellur Diamond Silver with grey hide interior. Nashira staggered 18 inch alloy wheels. Two owners. 31,000 miles from new. Full main agent and world renowned Mercedes-Benz specialist service history. Command, Parktronic, telephone pre-wire, CD changer and Aluminium centre console, plus other usual refinements. £14,995
