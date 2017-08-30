loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz Sl320

£7,000 - £9,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 3.2L 1996 mercedes benz sl320 automatic. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 5/135. Further details to follow..... Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 5/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/mercedes-benz-sl320-8360.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308655
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > Sl320
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    71000 mi
  • Engine Size
    3.2
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    475
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

