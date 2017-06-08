loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes SL280

1996 Mercedes SL280 Automatic R129 Finished in Emerald black metallic with Orion grey leather. Only 24,000 miles from new. Factory specification includes air conditioning, electric seats, electric soft-top, factory fitted hard-top, polished 8-hole alloy wheels – just refurbished and fitted with 4 brand new Pirelli tyres, driver & passenger airbags, ASR traction control, infa-red remote central locking. A very attractive low mileage R129 in a very desirable colour scheme.

mercedes sl280 alloy-wheels airbag air-con asr hardtop leather metallic traction-control german petrol sl-class

  • Ad ID
    403296
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL280
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
121 Lichfield Street, Fazeley
Tamworth, B78 3QE, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

