Offered for sale is a 2.8L 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL280 automatic. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 81/135. A very attractive example of the rapidly appreciating R129 SL... Finished in a deep Nautical Blue metallic with an immaculate cream interiorComes with a quality soft top and colour matched hard topOnly two previous owners with a full historyFitted with a beautiful set of refurbished AMG alloysVery attractive entry level SL at a competitive guide Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1995-mercedes-280sl.