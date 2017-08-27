loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SL280

Compare this car
£7,000 - £9,000
Compare this car
Email Auction House
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 2.8L 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL280 automatic. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 81/135. A very attractive example of the rapidly appreciating R129 SL... Finished in a deep Nautical Blue metallic with an immaculate cream interiorComes with a quality soft top and colour matched hard topOnly two previous owners with a full historyFitted with a beautiful set of refurbished AMG alloysVery attractive entry level SL at a competitive guide  Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1995-mercedes-280sl.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307950
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    27/08/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL280
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    97000 mi
  • Engine Size
    2.8
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Email Auction House

Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

view other cars from this auction

People who viewed this item also viewed