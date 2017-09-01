loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES SL CLASS SL63 AMG 2013

Compare this car
£59,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

MERCEDES Benz SL63 AMG Automatic, finished in metallic Tenorite Grey with full bengal red nappa leather interior, black ash wood, One owner from new, with full MB service history 18,000 miles. Car cost when new GBP 119.887.00 fitted with 18k worth of extras. Just Had a Serviced 200 miles ago.;;Features include Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Spoiler, Auto Stop/Start, ABS, Keyless Go, Reversing Camera, Climate Control, Alarm, Soft Close Doors, Auto Lights, Panoramic Electric Roof, Keyless Entry, Rain Sensor, Sports Suspension, Central Locking, Airscarf, Lumbar Support, Service Indicator, AMG Bodykit, Elec Folding Mirrors, Ipod / Bluetooth Conn, Power Assisted Steering, Sports Seats, CD Autochanger, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Linguatronic, Xenon, Panoramic Vario Roof, Air Scarf, Headlamps, AMG Alloys, Dynamic Massaging Front Seats, Front Parking Sensors, Sports Pack, Auto Wipers, Adaptive Headlights,Wind Deflector, Alloy Wheels. Sport Suspension, Ambeient Lighting,;;Only 59950.00;;

Accessories

ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Airscarf Alarm Alloy Wheels AMG Alloys Auto Lights Auto Wipers Bose Sound System CD Autochanger Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control Dynamic Massaging Front Seats Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Roof Front Parking Sensors Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Keyless Entry Keyless Go Leather Interior Linguatronic Lumbar Support Metallic Paint Paddle Shift Panoramic Glass Roof Rain Sensor Reversing Camera Service Indicator Soft Close Doors Spoiler Sports Pack Sports Seats Sports Suspension Touch Start Tracker Xenon Headlamps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309099
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    01/09/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    18000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.461
  • Engine Model
    SL63 AMG
Email Dealer >>

Gomshall, Surrey Hills
Guildford, GU5 9QB, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed