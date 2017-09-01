MERCEDES SL CLASS SL63 AMG 2013

MERCEDES Benz SL63 AMG Automatic, finished in metallic Tenorite Grey with full bengal red nappa leather interior, black ash wood, One owner from new, with full MB service history 18,000 miles. Car cost when new GBP 119.887.00 fitted with 18k worth of extras. Just Had a Serviced 200 miles ago.;;Features include Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Spoiler, Auto Stop/Start, ABS, Keyless Go, Reversing Camera, Climate Control, Alarm, Soft Close Doors, Auto Lights, Panoramic Electric Roof, Keyless Entry, Rain Sensor, Sports Suspension, Central Locking, Airscarf, Lumbar Support, Service Indicator, AMG Bodykit, Elec Folding Mirrors, Ipod / Bluetooth Conn, Power Assisted Steering, Sports Seats, CD Autochanger, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Linguatronic, Xenon, Panoramic Vario Roof, Air Scarf, Headlamps, AMG Alloys, Dynamic Massaging Front Seats, Front Parking Sensors, Sports Pack, Auto Wipers, Adaptive Headlights,Wind Deflector, Alloy Wheels. Sport Suspension, Ambeient Lighting,;;Only 59950.00;;
Gomshall, Surrey Hills
Guildford, GU5 9QB, Surrey
United Kingdom
