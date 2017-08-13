loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES SL CLASS SL350 Tellur Silver Only 62000 miles FMSH 19 Alloys Stunning 2007

£12,995
car description

Finished in Beautiful Metallic Tellur Silver with Grey Leather. 62,000 miles with a Full Service History by Mercedes and Mercedes Specialists only. Climate Air Conditioning, 19 AMG Alloys, Xenons, Command Satellite Navigation, Electric and Heated Memory Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Windows, Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights, Cruise Control, Power Roof, Remote Alarm and Central Locking, Wind Deflector. Stunning car in this colour combination and spec. UK supplied with Full Book Pack and 2 Keys. Please visit our website for our complete stocklist and testimonials www.performancecarcompany.com

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303761
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/08/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.498
  • Engine Model
    SL350 Tellur Silver Only 62000 miles FMSH 19 Alloys Stunning
Jubilee House, 39 Park Way, Havant
Havant, PO9 1HH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

