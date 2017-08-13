MERCEDES SL CLASS SL350 Tellur Silver Only 62000 miles FMSH 19 Alloys Stunning 2007

car description

Finished in Beautiful Metallic Tellur Silver with Grey Leather. 62,000 miles with a Full Service History by Mercedes and Mercedes Specialists only. Climate Air Conditioning, 19 AMG Alloys, Xenons, Command Satellite Navigation, Electric and Heated Memory Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Windows, Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights, Cruise Control, Power Roof, Remote Alarm and Central Locking, Wind Deflector. Stunning car in this colour combination and spec. UK supplied with Full Book Pack and 2 Keys. Please visit our website for our complete stocklist and testimonials www.performancecarcompany.com