MERCEDES SL CLASS SL350 2005

£8,985
car description

Upgrades - CD Changer Behind Seats 6, COMMAND-Radio/CD Player/CD Rom., Designo Wood/Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Telephone Cradle for Nokia 6210/6310/6310i, Designo Wood, Parktronic [PTS], Alloy Wheels 4 5 Spoke, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Computer (Driver Information System), Paint Metallic, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), Upholstery Leather, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette). 2 seats, Metallic Silver, HPI CLEAR. Call For Test Drive. Part Exchange Welcome.

Accessories

19inch Alloys ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Auto Lights Auto Wipers Bi Xenon Headlights Catalytic Converter CD Autochanger CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control Driver Airbag Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Seats Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Folding Hard Top Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Full Service History Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Internal Boot Release Leather Interior Lumbar Support Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Parktronic Passenger Airbag Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Radio Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Remote Roof Operation SAT NAV - Professional Seat Height Adjustment Service Indicator Side Airbags Space Saver Spare Wheel Sports Suspension Tinted Windows Traction Control Trip Computer Twin Airbags Upgraded Alloys V5 Reg Doc Wind Deflector Xenon Headlamps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235226
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/02/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.724
  • Engine Model
    SL350
