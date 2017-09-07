MERCEDES SL CLASS SL320 CONVERTIBLE R129 MODEL 1995 Auto 170000 Petrol Black

MERCEDES Sl class SL320 CONVERTIBLE R129 MODEL finished in Black (Auto), 170,000 miles with grey leather interior only 6 previous owners from new.;;Features include Air Conditioning, Electric Mirrors, Leather Interior, Warranted Mileage, CD Player, Front Fog Lights, Radio, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Electric Adjustable Seats, HPI Clear, Walnut Trim, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Front Arm Rest, Power Assisted Steering, ABS, Driver Airbag, Heated Door Mirrors, V5 Reg Doc, AMG Alloys, Electric Windows, MOT, Cruise Control, Headlight Washers, Upgraded Alloys, Alarm, Electric Roof, Metallic Paint, Wind Deflector, Colour Coded, Hard Top, Service History.;;Only GBP 8995;;Contact us on: 01795 538900 or 07927 588773. THERE IS ALSO LOTS MORE PICTURES OF THIS CAR ON OUR WEBSITE AT www.motorworldofkent.com. THERE IS ALSO A YOUTUBE VIDEO OF MOST OF OUR CARS SO PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW.;Please feel welcome to come and view all our cars in our all weather floodlit showroom.;NO DEPOSIT FINANCE ON MOST OF OUR CARS WITH ZUTO FINANCE SUBJECT TO STATUS!!!!!!!!!!;;;;;
Unit 10, Standard Quay, Faversham
Faversham, ME13 7BS, Kent
United Kingdom
