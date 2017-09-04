loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes SL Class SL SL55 AMG KOMPRESSOR

£24,995
About this Mercedes SL Class SL SL55 AMG KOMPRESSOR First registered January 2005 (54 Reg) and presented in gleaming Obsidian Black with Grey Leather and 18 Inch Multispoke Alloys and in our opinion a real Super Car with blistering performance and as docile as a kitten around town. Fully specified when new, the specification includes: the all important Panoramic Roof, Parktronic, Lingatronic, Mercedes Command System, Airconditioned and Multi Contour Seats, Active Body Control, CD Changer, Bose Speakers, Heated Memory Seats. Service History. When new over Â£100,000, today this car represents outstanding value.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310246
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
Codmore Hill Garage, Stane Street
Codmore Hill, RH20 1BQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

