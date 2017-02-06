MERCEDES SL CLASS 500 SL 1989

car description

MERCEDES-BENZ 500 SL (R107) 1989;;1 FAMILY OWNED, STORED FOR LAST 12YEARS+, THE CAR IS JUST BEING RECOMMISSIONED and will have its 1st MOT in 12Years.;MILEAGE: 45,250 MILES ONLY;SOLID BLACK PAINT WITH BIEGE LEATHER UPHOLSTERY;;FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE :- HARD TOP IN BODY COLOUR WITH HEATED REAR SCREEN, REAR SEATS, HEATED SEATS, TEMPOMAT CRUISE CONTROL, 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC GEARBOX, GRADUATED TINTED WINDSCREEN, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, CENTRAL LOCKING, AND ELECTRIC WINDOWS.;;When Mercedes launched the R107 series SL in 1971, as a replacement for the previous SL of the 60’s, it was to become their second longest running production model of all time, remaining at the forefront of the Marque’s line-up until its eventual replacement in 1989.;;Based on the chassis of the W114 saloon, but with the engines from the larger and more powerful S Class cars, the SL was a near perfect blend of speed, refinement, safety and style, over-engineered in the world famous Mercedes-Benz style. A stylish 2 seater drop head convertible that offered occasional seating for two more passengers in the back, the car was an immediate success world-wide, thanks in part to the standard equipment of a fully lined factory hard-top that made the SL usable daily in all climates. The 500 SL used a 4,973 cc engine that produced 240 HP and 402 Nm (296 lb/ft) of torque at just 3200 rpm! The 500 SL was published;;by Mercedes-Benz as having 0-60 mph times of 7.4 seconds for a top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph).;;This beautiful 500SL is presented in absolutely remarkable condition and has the desirable rear seat factory option.;;A VERY RARE CAR INDEED ! AND THE DADDY 500SL.;