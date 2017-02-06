MERCEDES SL CLASS 500 SL 1989

MERCEDES-BENZ 500 SL (R107) 1989;;1 FAMILY OWNED, STORED FOR LAST 12YEARS+, THE CAR IS JUST BEING RECOMMISSIONED and will have its 1st MOT in 12Years.;MILEAGE: 45,250 MILES ONLY;SOLID BLACK PAINT WITH BIEGE LEATHER UPHOLSTERY;;FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE :- HARD TOP IN BODY COLOUR WITH HEATED REAR SCREEN, REAR SEATS, HEATED SEATS, TEMPOMAT CRUISE CONTROL, 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC GEARBOX, GRADUATED TINTED WINDSCREEN, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, CENTRAL LOCKING, AND ELECTRIC WINDOWS.;;When Mercedes launched the R107 series SL in 1971, as a replacement for the previous SL of the 60’s, it was to become their second longest running production model of all time, remaining at the forefront of the Marque’s line-up until its eventual replacement in 1989.;;Based on the chassis of the W114 saloon, but with the engines from the larger and more powerful S Class cars, the SL was a near perfect blend of speed, refinement, safety and style, over-engineered in the world famous Mercedes-Benz style. A stylish 2 seater drop head convertible that offered occasional seating for two more passengers in the back, the car was an immediate success world-wide, thanks in part to the standard equipment of a fully lined factory hard-top that made the SL usable daily in all climates. The 500 SL used a 4,973 cc engine that produced 240 HP and 402 Nm (296 lb/ft) of torque at just 3200 rpm! The 500 SL was published;;by Mercedes-Benz as having 0-60 mph times of 7.4 seconds for a top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph).;;This beautiful 500SL is presented in absolutely remarkable condition and has the desirable rear seat factory option.;;A VERY RARE CAR INDEED ! AND THE DADDY 500SL.;
ABS Cruise Control Electric Windows Front Heated Seats Headlight Washers HPI Clear New MOT Upon Sale Warranted Mileage
Popes Croft, Chandlers Lane, Chandlers Cross, N.London, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT
Rickmansworth, WD3 4NE, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
