MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES SL55 AMG Auto

£26,955
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: SL55 AMG Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62000 Engine Size: 5439 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Boot Spoiler, Heated & Cooled Seats, Panoramic Hard Top Folding Roof, Full Leather Interior, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Control, Heated Rear Windscreen, CD Player, Electric Folding Wing Mirrors, Air Suspension, Perforated Leather Seats, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Rear Retractable Wind Deflector, Red AMG Brake Calipers, Quad Rear AMG Exhaust, Drilled AMG Brake Discs, Xenon Headlights, Powerwash Headlights,,CARS (exc. Off-Road)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328394
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5439
  • Engine Model
    5439
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

