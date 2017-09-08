loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES SL500 2dr Convertible Auto

£7,995
Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: SL500 2dr Convertible Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 98500 Engine Size: 4966 Ext Color: Aluminium Silver

ABS, Air Bag, Immobiliser, Alarm, Central Locking, Climate Control, Electric Windows, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Brake Assist, Automatic Electric Windows, Radio, Bose, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Stability Control, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Power Hood, Full Leather, Dual Climate Zones, Remote Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Metallic Paintwork, LEZ Compliant, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Colour Coded Body, Cloth Upholstery, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Memory Seats, Satellite Navigation, Push Button Start, 19'' Alloys, The sporty stylish 500sl german enginerred performance inspired luxury convertible Cupholder,Electric folding door mirrors,Electric heated front seats,Headlight wash system,Parameter steering,Wind deflector,Wood trim,Space saver spare wheel,Remote boot release,Electric front seats with memory,Electro hydraulic vario roof,Closing aid for boot/doors,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Active Body Control (ABC),Multi function display,Seatbelt pre-tensioners,Bi-Xenon headlights,Electronic Stability Programme with ASR,Leather covered gear knob and steering wheel,Electrically heated door mirrors,Storage box in doors,Headlamp assist,Centre armrest with ventilated storage box,''Easy Pack'' Boot loading assist,SBC-Sensotronic brake control,Easy access rear seats,Electric heated front seats + driver memory and electric lumbar,Nationwide Parts and labour warranty, Please call for further details 01672 861188

  • Ad ID
    316257
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    98500 mi
  • Engine Size
    4966
  • Engine Model
    4966
Millbridge Motor Company Ltd
Marlborough, SN84ED, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

