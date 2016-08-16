MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES SL350 Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: SL350 Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: BLUE
Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Headlight Cleaning System, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Auto On Headlights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, full service history, Low Mileage, CD player, Leather interior, Power steering, Satellite navigation system, Electric windows, Side airbags, Drivers airbag, ABS
Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom