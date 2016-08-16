loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES SL350 Automatic

car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: SL350 Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 3724 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Headlight Cleaning System, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, Low Mileage, full service history, CD player, Power steering, Satellite navigation system, Electric windows, Panoramic Roof, Leather interior, Side airbags, Drivers airbag, ABS, Central locking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419077
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3724
  • Engine Model
    3724
