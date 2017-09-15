loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES SL350 Auto

£8,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: SL350 Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 85902 Engine Size: 3724 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Radio, Metallic Paint, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,A STUNNING LOOKING MERCEDES SL350 FITTED 20' BRABUS ALLOY'S,PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF,FULL GREY HEATED LEATHER SEATS,SAT NAV,PHONE PREP,AUTO LIGHTS,CRUISE CONTROL,AMG BADGES,WIND DEFLECTOR,SERVICE HISTORY,LOOKS & DRIVES REALLY WELL,MUST BE SEEN,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328098
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    85902 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3724
  • Engine Model
    3724
Motor City
Peterborough, PE13HA, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

