MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES SL350 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: SL350 Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 85902 Engine Size: 3724 Ext Color: Black
Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Radio, Metallic Paint, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,A STUNNING LOOKING MERCEDES SL350 FITTED 20' BRABUS ALLOY'S,PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF,FULL GREY HEATED LEATHER SEATS,SAT NAV,PHONE PREP,AUTO LIGHTS,CRUISE CONTROL,AMG BADGES,WIND DEFLECTOR,SERVICE HISTORY,LOOKS & DRIVES REALLY WELL,MUST BE SEEN,
Motor City
Peterborough, PE13HA, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
If you’re looking for a convertible with four seats, a good level of ref...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...