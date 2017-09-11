MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES SL CONVERTIBLE AUTOMATIC

Accessories

MERCEDES BENZ. SL500. 5.0. AUTOMATIC. ELECTRIC ROOF. ROLL OVER BAR. METALLIC SILVER. FULL BLACK LEATHER. EXTENDED LEATHER OPTIONS. ELECTRIC ADJUSTED SEATS. HEATED/COOLED SEATS. SATNAV. BOSE SOUND SYSTEM. CLIMATE FULL SERVICE HISTORY. 3 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY INCLUDED. 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN INCLUDED. FULL FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE. we are pleased to offer for sale this stunning Mercedes Benz with the best model without the AMG price., Comes with the following Upgrades - BOSE Sound system, Comfort Ventilated Seats/Perforated Leather, Wood/Leather Trimmed Gearshift, Alloy Wheels (5 spoke), Full service history, Good bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Paint Metallic, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Upholstery Leather. 4 seats, Silver, full book pack, 2 keys, presentation wallet,RAC Dealer 3 months race warranty, 12 months roads side breakdown cover included, carefully selected Mercedes benz sl class,prepared and presented to the highest standards, part exchange considered. Full finance deals arranged, all major credit cards taken, bank transfers welcome, national delivery service arranged, RAC dealer, RAC warranty included, viewing by appointment only, Selecting the best available vehicles for you since 1989