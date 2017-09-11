loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES SL CONVERTIBLE AUTOMATIC

£8,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: SL CONVERTIBLE AUTOMATIC Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 88000 Engine Size: 4966 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

MERCEDES BENZ. SL500. 5.0. AUTOMATIC. ELECTRIC ROOF. ROLL OVER BAR. METALLIC SILVER. FULL BLACK LEATHER. EXTENDED LEATHER OPTIONS. ELECTRIC ADJUSTED SEATS. HEATED/COOLED SEATS. SATNAV. BOSE SOUND SYSTEM. CLIMATE FULL SERVICE HISTORY. 3 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY INCLUDED. 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN INCLUDED. FULL FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE. we are pleased to offer for sale this stunning Mercedes Benz with the best model without the AMG price., Comes with the following Upgrades - BOSE Sound system, Comfort Ventilated Seats/Perforated Leather, Wood/Leather Trimmed Gearshift, Alloy Wheels (5 spoke), Full service history, Good bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Paint Metallic, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Upholstery Leather. 4 seats, Silver, full book pack, 2 keys, presentation wallet,RAC Dealer 3 months race warranty, 12 months roads side breakdown cover included, carefully selected Mercedes benz sl class,prepared and presented to the highest standards, part exchange considered. Full finance deals arranged, all major credit cards taken, bank transfers welcome, national delivery service arranged, RAC dealer, RAC warranty included, viewing by appointment only, Selecting the best available vehicles for you since 1989

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318032
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4966
  • Engine Model
    4966
OCEAN DRIVE (GB) LTD
S362QY,
United Kingdom

