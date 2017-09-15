MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES SL 350 [272] Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: SL 350 [272] Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: SILVER
Just Arrived ! - Rare 1 Owner Car.......6 Months RAC Warranty Included & 12 Months RAC Breakdown Cover., Upgrades - Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Black Ash Wood Trim, BOSE Sound System, 1 owner, 12 months MOT, Full dealership history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Upholstery Leather, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Steering Wheel Leather, Windscreen Wiper, External Temperature Display, Head Restraints, Headlamp Wash, Tinted Glass, Trip Computer, Exterior Lighting (Xenon Headlights), Tyre Pressure Control, Rain Sensor, Cup Holder, Climate Control, Power-Assisted Steering, Mirrors Internal, Alarm, Immobiliser, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding), Spare Wheel (Space Saver), Computer (Driver Information System), Central Door Locking, Head Air Bags, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/DVD), Air Bag Passenger, Paint Metallic, Air Bag Side, Air Bag Driver, Electronic Stability Programme, Alloy Wheels (17in), Anti-Lock Brakes. 2 seats, Metallic Iridium Silver, All Cars Are Fully HPI Clear - Certificate Issued With Every Vehicle
Christchurch Cars Limited
Christchurch, BH233TG, Dorset
United Kingdom
