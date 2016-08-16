MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES Pagoda 250 SL 2d AUTO

Accessories

Finished in Signal Red with a Black interior this desirable RHD example is fitted with automatic transmission and has just been subject to an extensive bodywork restoration, repaint and mechanical overhaul. This has included an engine out service, (Having previously received a top end engine overhaul in 2014) new battery, S/S exhaust, new windscreen, refurbished hard top with new head lining, new Michelin tyres, new carpets plus door cards and many new chrome parts. Offered with both hard & soft tops and good history file comprising of old MOT's (1977 - 2015), tax discs and invoices dating back to 1980. The rarest W113 variant, the 250SL, was officially introduced at the March 1967 Geneva Salon. Powered by a seven-bearing crankshaft 2496cc SOHC straight-six engine that developed some 150bhp and 159lbft of torque - Braking is by power-assisted discs on all four corners, and steering by power-assisted recirculating ball. P/X of your car welcome. Need Credit? Apply On Our Website, Quick Decision. Low Rate Finance with Nil or Low Deposits, Up to 60 Month Term, All Finance sts. Selling vehicles here since 2007 with over 30 years Motor Trade Experience, Buy with Confidence, See Our Customer Reviews, Drive-Away Insurance sts. Credit & Debit Cards Accepted, (fee may apply). All Vehicles HPI Clear. 12 Months AA Cover Inc. Driving Licence Required for Test Drives. After Hours Up To 9 pm, Please Ring 07859 788484