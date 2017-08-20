loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SL Series

Compare this car
£0
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:SL AMG Convertible AMG ,Derivative:AMG ,Variant: SL 55 AMG [517] 2dr Tip Auto Mercedes-Benz SL Series SL 55 AMG [517] 2dr Tip Auto

Accessories

"Easy Pack" Boot loading assist, Closing aid for boot, DVD COMAND Navigation system + radio/single CD, Multi function trip computer, Outside temperature gauge, Parameter steering, PAS, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), 6 disc CD autochanger, BOSE sound system, 2 Electric windows, Adaptive brake lights, AMG body styling, AMG sports exhaust system with two twin chrome tailpipes, Auto dimming interior and driver's door mirror, Bi-xenon headlights with active cornering + wash + dynamic range adjustment, Body colour bumpers, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors, Front fog lights, Headlamp assist, Heated screen wash system, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Tinted glass, Vario roof operable via infra red key, Wind deflector, AMG leather trimmed steering wheel with gear shift paddles, AMG sports seats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Centre armrest with ventilated storage box, Cupholder, Dynamic massaging multi-contour front seat backrests, Easy entry/ electrically adjustable steering column, Electric front seats with memory, Electric heated front seats, Front head restraints, Luxury climate control with digital display, Multi function steering wheel, Storage box in doors, Storage box under passenger seat, Storage boxes behind seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Adaptive accelerator pedal, AMG high performance braking system, Driver/front passenger airbag, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, ESP with ASR, Tyre pressure warning, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Active Body Control (ABC), AMG sports suspension, Tirefit system ilo spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305734
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    KM65JXY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    4500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.4
Email Dealer >>

134 Bath Road,Slough,
SL1 3XW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed