Variant name:SL AMG Convertible AMG ,Derivative:AMG ,Variant: SL 55 AMG [517] 2dr Tip Auto Mercedes-Benz SL Series SL 55 AMG [517] 2dr Tip Auto
"Easy Pack" Boot loading assist, Closing aid for boot, DVD COMAND Navigation system + radio/single CD, Multi function trip computer, Outside temperature gauge, Parameter steering, PAS, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), 6 disc CD autochanger, BOSE sound system, 2 Electric windows, Adaptive brake lights, AMG body styling, AMG sports exhaust system with two twin chrome tailpipes, Auto dimming interior and driver's door mirror, Bi-xenon headlights with active cornering + wash + dynamic range adjustment, Body colour bumpers, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors, Front fog lights, Headlamp assist, Heated screen wash system, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Tinted glass, Vario roof operable via infra red key, Wind deflector, AMG leather trimmed steering wheel with gear shift paddles, AMG sports seats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Centre armrest with ventilated storage box, Cupholder, Dynamic massaging multi-contour front seat backrests, Easy entry/ electrically adjustable steering column, Electric front seats with memory, Electric heated front seats, Front head restraints, Luxury climate control with digital display, Multi function steering wheel, Storage box in doors, Storage box under passenger seat, Storage boxes behind seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Adaptive accelerator pedal, AMG high performance braking system, Driver/front passenger airbag, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, ESP with ASR, Tyre pressure warning, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Active Body Control (ABC), AMG sports suspension, Tirefit system ilo spare wheel
134 Bath Road,Slough,
SL1 3XW,
United Kingdom
If you’re looking for a convertible with four seats, a good level of ref...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...