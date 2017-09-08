MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES 3.8 380 SL AUTO CONVERTIBLE 218 BHP

Accessories

Full leather interior, Convertible roof in good condition, Barn find, Restoration project, Starts on the button, Could do with change of plugs, leads, fuel filters etc as runs a bit lumpy, Showing only 29000 miles, No service history, Only green slip. Part exchange welcome, Viewing by appointment only, Part ex to clear. Project car. These cars are going up in value. No silly offers. Stripped out shells are selling for £1000's. No key - ignition barrel has been disabled. Starts and drives. Recovery recommended. Spares or repair. 07422519216