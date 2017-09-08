loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES 3.8 380 SL AUTO CONVERTIBLE 218 BHP

£4,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 1985 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: 3.8 380 SL AUTO CONVERTIBLE 218 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29000 Engine Size: 3839 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Full leather interior, Convertible roof in good condition, Barn find, Restoration project, Starts on the button, Could do with change of plugs, leads, fuel filters etc as runs a bit lumpy, Showing only 29000 miles, No service history, Only green slip. Part exchange welcome, Viewing by appointment only, Part ex to clear. Project car. These cars are going up in value. No silly offers. Stripped out shells are selling for £1000's. No key - ignition barrel has been disabled. Starts and drives. Recovery recommended. Spares or repair. 07422519216

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315347
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    29000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3839
  • Engine Model
    3839
M A Motors
CF32ER,
United Kingdom

