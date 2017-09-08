MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES 3.8 380 SL AUTO CONVERTIBLE 218 BHP

Type: Used Year: 1985 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: 3.8 380 SL AUTO CONVERTIBLE 218 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29000 Engine Size: 3839 Ext Color: BLUE
Full leather interior, Convertible roof in good condition, Barn find, Restoration project, Starts on the button, Could do with change of plugs, leads, fuel filters etc as runs a bit lumpy, Showing only 29000 miles, No service history, Only green slip. Part exchange welcome, Viewing by appointment only, Part ex to clear. Project car. These cars are going up in value. No silly offers. Stripped out shells are selling for £1000's. No key - ignition barrel has been disabled. Starts and drives. Recovery recommended. Spares or repair. 07422519216
M A Motors
CF32ER,
United Kingdom
If you’re looking for a convertible with four seats, a good level of ref...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...