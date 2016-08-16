loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES 3.7 SL350 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: 3.7 SL350 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 3724 Ext Color: Silver

Metallic Silver, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, LPG CONVERSION GIVING GREAT MPG, GREAT SPECIFICATION INCLUDING, FULL GREY LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, AIR CON/CLIMATE CONTROL, SAT NAV, CRUISE CONTROL,, 5+ owners, Full leather interior, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), Upholstery Leather, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Alloy Wheels (17in). 2 seats, 7,595 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    401464
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3724
  • Engine Model
    3724
£7,595

G S L Autos
Bolton, BL53QH, Lancashire
United Kingdom

