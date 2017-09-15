loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES 3.5 SL350 Sport 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto

£14,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: 3.5 SL350 Sport 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Metallic Obsidian Black, OBSIDIAN BLACK with FULL BLACK LEATHER - AMG STYLING & 19'' ALLOYS with PANORAMIC ROOF - A 'WENTWORTH SC' PREPARED CAR - 'WSC' SPECIALISING IN MERCEDES-BENZ SL - NEW MOT & FULL 'D' SERVICE BY WENTWORTH SC, 2 owners, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Satellite Navigation, Parktronic System (PTS), Panoramic Glass Vario Sunroof, Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Parktronic [PTS], Telephone Pre-Wiring/Hands Free Facility, Tyre Pressure Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (19in), Tinted Glass, Upholstery Leather, Paint Metallic, Rain Sensor, Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), CD Changer Behind Seats 6, Telephone Pre-wiring/Hands Free Facility. 2 seats, 14,990 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328695
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
Wentworth Specialist Cars
Finchampstead, RG404RF, Berkshire
United Kingdom

