MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES 3.5 SL350 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: 3.5 SL350 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 66000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Black
Black, This Mercedes sl350 is in superb condition, service history, long mot,2 x keys,locally owned car, huge specification, very well cared for condition,px and test drives welcome., 3 owners, SERVICE HISTORY, 2 X KEYS, LOW MILEAGE, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/DVD), Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Upholstery Leather, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (17in). 2 seats, ALL CARS SOLD WITH A RECENT OR FRESH SERVICE, NEW/LONG MOT,3 MONTH WARRANTY, 11,695
Tillys Car Sales
South Brent, TQ109DF, Devon
United Kingdom
If you’re looking for a convertible with four seats, a good level of ref...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...