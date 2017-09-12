loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES 3.5 SL350 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto

£11,695
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: 3.5 SL350 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 66000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Black

Black, This Mercedes sl350 is in superb condition, service history, long mot,2 x keys,locally owned car, huge specification, very well cared for condition,px and test drives welcome., 3 owners, SERVICE HISTORY, 2 X KEYS, LOW MILEAGE, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/DVD), Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Upholstery Leather, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (17in). 2 seats, ALL CARS SOLD WITH A RECENT OR FRESH SERVICE, NEW/LONG MOT,3 MONTH WARRANTY, 11,695

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323160
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    66000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
Tillys Car Sales
South Brent, TQ109DF, Devon
United Kingdom

