loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES 250 Pagoda Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 1967 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: 250 Pagoda Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3876 Engine Size: 2496 Ext Color: Anthracite Grey

Accessories

FACTORY OPTIONS: Becker Mexico 7948 Satellite navigation retro radio , Concourse condition, Engine rebuild at 110,000, Full Bare Metal Restoration, Full Concourse Restoration Totaling over 150k, New red leather interior, New wood dash inserts, photographic evidence as to the quality of the restoration

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416760
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3876 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2496
  • Engine Model
    2496
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£189,995

Kahn Automobiles
Bradford, BD14SX, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!