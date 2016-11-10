MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES 2.8 SL280 2dr Auto

Accessories

PEARL BLUE METALLIC, TIME WARP CAR. IN STORAGE LAST 6 YEARS. ORIGINAL BLAUPUNKT CASABLANCA STEREO. HARD TOP WITH STAND. ORIGINAL MATS. NEW ORIGINAL FITMENT PIRELLI TYRES., Upgrades - Automatic Climate Control, Heaters for Front Seats, Automatic Transmission - 5-Speed, Metallic Paint, Leather Interior Including Seating (280/320 Only), Alloy Wheels 8-Hole, Electric Aerial, 2 owners, Next MOT due 10/11/2016, Last serviced on 10/11/2016 at 43,000 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Climate Control, Alarm, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Remote central locking, Power steering, Immobiliser, Air conditioning, Remote Central Locking, Electric rear windows, Electric Mirrors. PRIVATE PLATE INCLUDED IN SALE., We are open 7 days a week. Barclay motor Company have been trading from Hopwood for over 20 years!, 12,995