MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES 2.8 SL280 2dr Auto

£12,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 1993 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL SERIES Trim: 2.8 SL280 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43000 Engine Size: 2799 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

PEARL BLUE METALLIC, TIME WARP CAR. IN STORAGE LAST 6 YEARS. ORIGINAL BLAUPUNKT CASABLANCA STEREO. HARD TOP WITH STAND. ORIGINAL MATS. NEW ORIGINAL FITMENT PIRELLI TYRES., Upgrades - Automatic Climate Control, Heaters for Front Seats, Automatic Transmission - 5-Speed, Metallic Paint, Leather Interior Including Seating (280/320 Only), Alloy Wheels 8-Hole, Electric Aerial, 2 owners, Next MOT due 10/11/2016, Last serviced on 10/11/2016 at 43,000 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Climate Control, Alarm, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Remote central locking, Power steering, Immobiliser, Air conditioning, Remote Central Locking, Electric rear windows, Electric Mirrors. PRIVATE PLATE INCLUDED IN SALE., We are open 7 days a week. Barclay motor Company have been trading from Hopwood for over 20 years!, 12,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326567
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2799
  • Engine Model
    2799
Barclay Motor Company
B487TR,
United Kingdom

