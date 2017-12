MERCEDES-BENZ SL SERIES 2.3 230 SL PAGODA 2d AUTO

Accessories

RARE CHANCE TO OWN A STUNNING UK RHD PAGODA MERCEDES SL THIS CAR HAS BEEN WELL CARED FOR THROUGHOUT ITS LIFE AND HAS A EXTENSIVE FILE OF RECIEPTS AND BILLS INCLUDING OLD MOTS THE LAST OWNER HAD THE CAR FOR MANY YEARS...THE CAR IS PRESENTED IN AN EXCELLENT RESTORED CONDITION IN WHITE WITH A PERFECT BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR NEW SOFT TOP AND PERFECT MATCHING WITH HARD TOP,THE CAR IS VERY USABLE CLASSIC AND BEHAVES VERY WELL ON THE ROAD....JUST BEAUTIFUL TO LOOK AT AND APPRICIATED EVERYWHERE IT GOES!!!!!!! Low rate finance available!! click on our website and car to apply its easy and quick!!