car description

Variant name:SL350 ,Derivative:R230 ,Variant: SL350 Convertible Only 2 Owners From New, Beautiful Car Just arrived in stock we have a beautiful Mercedes SL350 Convertible. Offered in Brilliant Silver with Black leather, 72000 miles. A local car from a gentleman that has garaged the car and it is of lovely quality. Great value and I encourage you to view this at your earliest opportunity.