Mercedes-Benz > SL

car description

Variant name:SL300 ,Derivative:R230 (FL) ,Variant: 2009 59 Mercedes SL300 3.0 V6 Convertible 231 BHP Facelift Model We are delighted to be able to offer this pristine example, low mileage 2009 59 Reg Mercedes SL300 3.0 V6 7G Tronic 2 Door Convertible 231 BHP Facelift Model which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards and finished in silver with contrasting charcoal leather which is the perfect colour combination. Optional extra spec includes parktronic - audiable & visual, airscarf - neck level heating, 7 G Tronic sports auto transmission and universal consumer interface (UCI) costing a total of £1335. Also includes sat nav, bluetooth, 6 disc changer, 18" alloy wheels, air con, heated seats, electric seats, wind deflector and much more. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better value low mileage example on the market. Call now for more information !