Mercedes-Benz > SL

Variant name:SL300 ,Derivative:R230 (FL) ,Variant: 2009 59 Mercedes SL300 3.0 V6 Convertible 231 BHP Facelift Model We are delighted to be able to offer this pristine example, low mileage 2009 59 Reg Mercedes SL300 3.0 V6 7G Tronic 2 Door Convertible 231 BHP Facelift Model which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards and finished in silver with contrasting charcoal leather which is the perfect colour combination. Optional extra spec includes parktronic - audiable & visual, airscarf - neck level heating, 7 G Tronic sports auto transmission and universal consumer interface (UCI) costing a total of £1335. Also includes sat nav, bluetooth, 6 disc changer, 18" alloy wheels, air con, heated seats, electric seats, wind deflector and much more. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better value low mileage example on the market. Call now for more information !
2 Keys, Full Service History, Full Charcoal Leather Upholstery, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Convertible Folding Hardtop, CD Stereo System, Multimedia Display Screen, Satellite Navigation, 6 Disc CD Changer, Bluetooth Technology, Media Interface, Driver & Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Passenger Electric Seats, Wind Deflector, Optional Extra Spec Includes Parktronic - Audiable & Visual Parking Aid, Airscarf - Neck Level Heating, 7 G Tronic Sports Automatic Transmission, Universal Consumer Interface (UCI), Total Cost Of Optional Extra Spec £1335, Dual Zone Heating System, Auto Climate Control, Air Con, Electric Windows, Electric Folding Mirrors, Program Selector, ESP Button, Leather Centre Armrest, Silver Interior Inlays, Leather Centre Armrest, Leather Door Card Panels, Leather Door Card Armrests, Leather Steering Wheel, Automatic Lights, Auto Dimming Mirror, Interior Motion Sensor, Anti Towaway Protection, Electric Adjustable Steering Wheel, Voice Activation Commands, Aluminium Pedals, On Board Trip Computer, 3 Spoke Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Silver Interior Handles, Gloss Black Exterior Window Trims, Body Coloured Bumpers Handles & Mirrors, 18" Alloys Wheels, Twin Exhaust System, Integrated Indicators, Silver/Chrome Grille, Headlamp Washers, Foglights, PAS, ABS, DRL, Standard Manufacturer Specification, 231 BHP
237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB
United Kingdom