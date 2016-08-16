loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SL

Variant name:SL500 AMG SPORT ,Derivative:R231 ,Variant: 4.7 SL500 AMG Line Roadster 9G-Tronic Plus 2dr (start/stop)

Immaculate car, inside and out., Upgrades - Airscarf - Neck Level Heating, Reversing Camera, Wind Deflector - Electrically Operated, Red Full leather interior, Standard Features - COMAND Online - Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Navigation with 3D Maps, Panoramic Vario-Roof with Blind - Operated via Infrared Key, Active Park Assist with Parktronic, Cruise Control with SPEEDTRONIC Variable Speed Limiter, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, ECO Start/Stop Function, Front Seats - Heated, Linguatronic - Voice Activation, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control with 2 Climate Zones, Alarm System with Interior Protection, Alloy Wheels - 19in AMG 7-Twin - Spoke Design, Painted Titanium Grey with High-Sheen Finish, Bluetooth Interface for Hands-Free Telephony, COMAND Online System - Radio, Single CD/DVD Player with MP3 Compatibility,SD Card Slot, Electric Front Windows, Front Seats - Electrically Adjustable with Memory Function, Hold Function, Adaptive Brake System, Metallic Paint, Rain - Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Tinted Glass - Green, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Upholstery - Sun - Reflecting Leather and Topstitching in a Contrasting Colour with Specific AMG Line Vertical Fluting Design, Electric door mirrors, Heated seats. Buy Today And Drive Away A ''Previously Enjoyed'' Car From Motorchoice With 3 Months Minimum Warranty, £48,500

  • Ad ID
    405652
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    YP16HSN
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    4790 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.7
£48,500

107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH
United Kingdom

