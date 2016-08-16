Mercedes-Benz > SL

car description

Exceptional SL63 AMG in Obsidian Black Metallic with Designo Sand Leather Interior. Factory Fitted extras include : Panoramic glass vario roof, Keyless Go, TV tuner (digital and analogue reception), Comfort Seats, Parktronic - audible and visible parking aid, Surround sound system - harman/kardon logic 7, 11 high-performance speakers, AMG illuminated door sills, Airscarf - neck level heating, Remote boot closing, Intelligent light system, AMG ergonomic performance sports steering wheel, DAB Digital Radio, Telephone pre-wiring with Bluetooth,Roof lining including A and C-pillars and sun visors in Designo black fabric, Multi Contour Front Seats, Heated & Cooled Seats, Universal Consumer Interface (UCI), Black Ash wood trim. COMAND APS with DVD Changer and Satellite Navigation. Tracker. Full Service History with services recorded at 4k, 8k, 17k, 22k and 33,280 miles in October. Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. AutoGlym Lifeshine Available on Request. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with optional complimentary 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Specialist - We have over