Mercedes-Benz > SL

Variant name:SL350 ,Derivative:R230 (FL) ,Variant: 3.5 SL350 AUTOMATIC CONVERTIBLE 2 DOOR, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER HOOD, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEAT ADJUSTMENT WITH MEMORY, GEAR SHIFT PADDLES, PARKING SENSORS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS
Satellite navigation,Panoramic roof,Power hood,Leather,Heated seats,Electric seat adjustment with memory,Gear shift paddles,Parking sensors,Climate control,Cruise control,19 Inch alloy wheels,"Easy Pack" Boot loading assist,Closing aid for boot,COMAND HDD navigation + 6.5" colour screen, linguatronic, MP3 compatible 6CD/DVD, radio, bluetooth interface, 4GB music register, SD card slot,Outside temperature gauge,Remote boot release,Service indicator (ASSYST),Trip computer,Media interface,2 Electric windows,Adaptive brake lights,Auto dimming interior and driver's door mirror,Bi-xenon headlights/wash + dynamic range adjustment,Body colour bumpers,Door mirror memory,Electric/heated/folding door mirrors,Electro hydraulic vario roof,Headlamp assist,Heated screen wash system,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Tinted glass,Vario roof operable via infra red key,Wind deflector,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Cupholder,Easy entry/ electrically adjustable steering column,Electric front seats with memory,Electric heated front seats,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Luxury climate control,Multi function steering wheel,Storage box in doors,Storage box under passenger seat,Storage boxes behind seats,ABS with Brake Assist,Adaptive accelerator pedal,Driver/front passenger airbag,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,ESP with ASR,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Space saver spare wheel
