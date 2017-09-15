loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SL

£50,000
Obsidian black metallic paint, Full black Nappa leather, Designo piano lacquer black wood trim, Harman Kardon HK Sound (£1150 option), Closing aid for doors (£315 option), 19/20'' 10-Spoke Matt Black Wheels (£2560 option), Fire Extinguisher (£95 option), Pre-inst for battery charger (£105 option), Panoramic Vario-roof (£735 option), Airscarf - neck level heating (£575 option), Cup holder (£75 option), Electric wind deflector (£525 option), Reversing Camera (£265 option), DAB Radio, COMAND Online system with Media Interface, Power Folding and auto-dimming door mirrors, ABC Active Body Control Suspension system , TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Analogue clock in centre of dashboard, AMG MCT 7-Speed Automatic Gearbox, Both original Remote C/Locking Keys, Full Main Dealer Service History , ** HP Offer: £6000 deposit £895pcm **, ** PCP Offer: £5000 deposit then £745pcm **, ----- Services offered:, 12

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325681
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Mileage
    4633 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5461
Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, East Sussex
United Kingdom

