Mercedes-Benz > SL

Variant name:SL 400 AMG Sport 2dr Auto ,Derivative:SL400 AMG SPORT ,Variant: SL400 AMG SPORT
Active park assist with parktronic system,Attention assist,Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone,Chequered flag design instrument cluster,Closing aid for boot,COMAND HDD Navigation with media interface; radio/6 CD/DVD/MP3; 7" screen; linguatronic voice control; 10GB music register; SD card slot + online,Outside temperature gauge,Parameter steering,Remote boot release,Service indicator (Active Service System),Trip computer,DAB Digital radio,2 Electric windows,Adaptive brake lights,AMG body styling,AMG spoiler lip,Automatic dimming interior and driver's door mirror,Body colour bumpers,Electric/heated/folding door mirrors,Green tinted glass,Headlamp assist,Heated rear window with timer,Intelligent light system with Bi-xenon headlights; headlight wash; active light function; cornering lights and adaptive high beam assist,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,AMG leather sports steering wheel,AMG velour floor mats,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Front centre armrest,Heated front seats,Luxury climate control,Multi function steering wheel,Neck-pro front headrests,Sports seats,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Memory package - SL Class,Adaptive brake system,Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist,Brake calipers in grey,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Program with Anti Skid Control,Hill hold function,Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system,Roll over protection,Seatbelt pretensioners,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Adaptive damping system,Designo white pearl piping on interiors,Tyre sealant kit
Cobridge Road,Stoke,
ST1 5JP,
United Kingdom
