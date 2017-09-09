loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SL

Compare this car
£16,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:SL500 ,Derivative:R230 ,Variant: SL500 2003 ( 03 ) Finished in Tellur Silver with Delta Blue Nappa Leather - Upgrades Include - AMG Bodystyling, AMG 18" 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Keyless Go, Dynamic Massaging Seats, Wood/Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, Comfort Seats, Burr Walnut - Standard Features Include - Cruise Control, Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Paint Metallic, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment, 2 seats.

Accessories

AMG Bodystyling, AMG 18" 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Keyless Go, Dynamic Massaging Seats, Wood/Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, Comfort Seats, Burr Walnut, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Paint Metallic, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment, 2 seats.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317185
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    RL03OET
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2003
  • Mileage
    19867 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2003
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5
Email Dealer >>

520 Wallisdown Road,Bournemouth,Wallisdown
BH11 8QE,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed