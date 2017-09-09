Mercedes-Benz > SL

Variant name:SL500 ,Derivative:R230 ,Variant: SL500 2003 ( 03 ) Finished in Tellur Silver with Delta Blue Nappa Leather - Upgrades Include - AMG Bodystyling, AMG 18" 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Keyless Go, Dynamic Massaging Seats, Wood/Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, Comfort Seats, Burr Walnut - Standard Features Include - Cruise Control, Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Paint Metallic, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment, 2 seats.
520 Wallisdown Road,Bournemouth,Wallisdown
BH11 8QE,
United Kingdom
