Mercedes-Benz > SL

car description

Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Power Hood, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Steering A VERY MUCH SOUGHT AFTER LOW MILEAGE MERCEDES BENZ SL55 AMG FINISHED IN OBSIDIAN BLACK METALLIC WITH ALPACA GREY LEATHER COMFORT SEATING. MERCEDES BENZ SERVICE HISTORY FROM NEW, THE VEHICLE IS SUPPLIED IN IMMACULATE CONDITION THROUGHOUT AND IS A CREDIT TO ITS FORMER KEEPERS. £99,270.00 NEW PRICE WITH £4310.00 OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE SUPPLIED FRESHLY SERVICED AT OUR LOCAL MERCEDES BENZ SPECIALIST WITH FULL PDI AND BRAND NEW MOT. FULL BOOK PACK PRESENT TOGETHER WITH FILE OF ALL RECEIPTS FROM NEW. 2 ORIGINAL KEYS ETC ETC. PART EXCHANGE AND FUNDING FACILITIES AVAILABLE. AN ULTRA RARE MERCEDES AMG AND PRICED VERY COMPETITIVELY.