Mercedes-Benz > SL

car description

Designo mystic blue metallic, Full sahara cream leather, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Sport pack including PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full AMG body styling, 19'' AMG alloy wheels, Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, Driver and passenger fully electric seats both with memory, Parktronic front and rear, 6 disc multi play CD, Bluetooth, Black ash interior wood trim, Intelligent light system including xenon headlights and cornering illumination, Media interface with ipod connection, Harmon Kardon hifi speaker system, Remote roof closing,m DAB digital radio, Wood and leather steering wheel and gear selector, Electric folding exterior mirrors, 2 private owners from new, Only 32,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 5 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced at Mercedes Exeter, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT