loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SL

Compare this car
£14,490
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Jasper blue metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Alpaca light silver grey leather, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Bluetooth phone prep, 6 disc multi play CD, BOSE hifi speaker system, Driver and passenger fully electric seats both with memory, Heated seats, Xenon headlights, 18'' multi spoke alloy wheels, Parktronic front and rear, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Climate control, 2 lady owners from new, Only 39,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz main dealer/specialist service history, 6 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306321
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Mileage
    39000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
Email Dealer >>

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed