Mercedes-Benz SL

£21,990
Fire opal red, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full AMG body styling, 19'' AMG alloy wheels, Alpaca light silver grey leather, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, 6 disc multi play CD, Bluetooth, Parktronic front and rear, Driver and passenger fully electric seats both with memory, Black ash interior wood trim, Media interface with ipod connection, Harmon Kardon hifi speaker system, Xenon headlights, Electric folding exterior mirrors, 3 owners from new, Only 42,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz main dealer/specialist service history, 7 stamps in the service book (6 services at main dealer), 2 keys,1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

  • Ad ID
    306320
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Mileage
    42000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5461
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

